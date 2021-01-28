Police: Man steals car, leads deputies on pursuit

The suspect ended up on Springview Drive, plowing through three backyard fences, destroying them.

SAN ANTONIO — A car thief led Bexar County deputies in a chase on the city's south side, authorities said

The incident started around 10 p.m. Wednesday, ending in the 4400 block of Pecan Grove Drive.

The San Antonio Police Department said a BCSO traffic unit spotted a stolen vehicle and tracked it to Shrine Avenue and Briar Place.

Authorities said they attempted to box the vehicle in and make contact with the driver, but the driver took off, leading authorities on a pursuit.

The suspect ended up on Springview Drive, plowing through three backyard fences, destroying them. They ended up in a cul-de-sac on Pecan Grove Drive, and tried to run away, authorities said.

A BCSO K9 was able to track the suspect's scent. The K9 found the suspect hiding in the woods.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is facing charges of evading a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Authorities said additional charges may be possible.