Police: Man stabbed during family argument; rushed to hospital in critical condition

Authorities said family and friends were gathered at the west-side home when at some point, two men and a woman started arguing.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed during a family argument, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday at a house in the 4000 block of West Salinas.

Authorities said family and friends were gathered at the west-side home when at some point, two men and a woman started arguing.

One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man several times in the thigh, police said. The suspect then got into a car and took off.

Authorities arrived and applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg to stop the bleeding. Police said he is in his early 20s.