Police: Man stabbed during family argument; rushed to hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed during a family argument, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday at a house in the 4000 block of West Salinas.
Authorities said family and friends were gathered at the west-side home when at some point, two men and a woman started arguing.
One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man several times in the thigh, police said. The suspect then got into a car and took off.
Authorities arrived and applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg to stop the bleeding. Police said he is in his early 20s.
SAPD searched the area, but did not find the suspect. No other injuries were reported.