Police are still searching for the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is recovering after he tells police he was shot in the leg on the northeast side Saturday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

Police responded to the scene on the 2300 block of Austin Hwy around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a 40-year-old man was shot at a bus stop on Austin Highway and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.