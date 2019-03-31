SAN ANTONIO — Police are re-opening Fresno Street on the near northwest side and neighbors are being allowed back in their homes following a scene lasting more than three hours.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, police received a call for a family disturbance with a gun involved on Fresno Street. Police said a woman was agitated and told them a man had barricaded himself in the back bedroom of a neighbor's home while other people were in the home.

The SWAT team came out and the man eventually left out the back of the home.

Police said the SWAT team continued to search the home for a weapon and other evidence, but the threat was clear by about 6 p.m.

A Hispanic male in his 40s has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

Other details were not immediately available.