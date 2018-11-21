LIVE OAK — Friday, several police departments teamed up to show solidarity against shopping season thefts.

Live Oak, Selma, and Universal City Police Departments teamed up with the Forum security teams and the Live Oak Citizens on Patrol to show that the area will be a "No Grinch Zone" this season.

They used a Grinch demonstration to show, in a festive way, that theft won't be tolerated.

Here are some tips for shopping safely from the Auto Burglary and Theft Prevention Authority:

Hide valuables from plain sight. Don't leave a purse or any purchases out in your car where people can see them.

Park in well-lit areas or attended lots.

Don't leave sensitive documents in your car.

Never leave your car running while unattended, even if you'll only be gone for a minute.

