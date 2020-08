The incident took place around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the north-side neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO — The Hollywood Park Police Department is looking for a person accused of vandalizing a 2020 campaign sign for President Trump.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police said to contact Chief Shad Prichard by emailing him at sprichard@hollywoodpark-tx.gov or call (210) 494-3575 ext. 227.

