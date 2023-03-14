Police looking for thief who racked up $4K on Best Buy

Police say a man stole a credit card from a gym, then used it to rack up thousands of fraudulent purchases at a local Best Buy.

SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels Police Department is looking for a person who racked up $4,000 worth of purchases at a local Best Buy.

On March 6, a man walked into a store Best Buy store and used the stolen credit card to make all of the fraudulent purchases. Officials say the card had been stolen from a New Braunfels Planet Fitness at the 1600 block of I-35 South.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS PERSON? The New Braunfels Police Department is seeking tips from the public about the identity of...

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or the Comal County Crime Stoppers. There is a reward of up to $4,000 being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

