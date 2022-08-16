Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run in west San Antonio

The first responding officer saw a silver car driving off right after the crash occurred. Instead of chasing the suspect, the officer helped the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person who's responsible for a hit-and-run in west San Antonio that happened Tuesday morning, officials say.

Around 1:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to highway 90W near the 36th exit for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

Police said a man was walking on the shoulder and may have stepped in the street when he was hit by the vehicle but police said they aren't quite sure how he was hit.

Police did say it did not appear that the car looked like it had left its lane, but because they didn't stop and render aid, the driver now faces failure to stop and render aid charges when they are found.

When the first responding officer arrived, he saw a silver car driving off but tended to the victim instead of chasing the suspect.