The San Antonio Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Police say 35-year-old Mark Anthony Gutierrez was last seen in the 500 block of N. Loop 1604 E on February 3.

A release from SAPD describes Gutierrez as a 5'6" male weighing 140 pounds Gutierrez has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of lips on his neck and an "April" tattoo on his right forearm.

At the time of his disappearance, Gutierrez was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen or has any information on Gutierrez are asked to contact SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.