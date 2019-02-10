SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a man they have identified as a person of interest in the murder of Alfonso Diaz, 28.

Officers with SAPD were called to the 400 block of Castroville Road on October 1 just after 8 p.m.

Once they arrived, the learned that there was a confrontation in front of the gas station.

During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Alfonso Diaz, 28.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Call the San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 with any information.