Police looking for person of interest in connection with stabbing death

San Antonio police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a stabbing death from back in May.

On May 9, officers were called out the 7400 block of FM 1516 North for a cutting in progress. They say a woman ran from a wooded area and said her husband had been stabbed.

Police say the victim, Michael Dean Allen, later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are calling Isaiah Enriquez a person of interest in the investigation, police said.