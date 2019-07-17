CONVERSE, Texas — Converse police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than four months, her family said.

39-year-old Emma Jean Torres was last seen in the 8600 block of FM 78 in Converse on March 15, 2019. The Converse Police Department is asking the public's help with information regarding her whereabouts.

Police said she is known to frequent the Oakwell Farms area of San Antonio and the Spanish Oaks Apartments on Cripple Creek Street.

If you have any information, please contact Converse Police officers Molder or Sanchez. You can call 210-988-1536 or 210-251-7237. You can also send an email to kmolder@conversepd.com or esanchez@conversepd.com.