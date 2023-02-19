Police looking for missing teen girl

The teen was last seen in 11100 block of Cedar Park on Monday, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a missing teen girl who was last seen Monday, officials say.

Ava Marie Bonner was last seen in the 11100 block of Cedar Park.

She is described as being 5'2", weights 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark blue dress and light blue crocs, officials said.

If you have seen her or know where she could be, you are asked to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

