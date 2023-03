Kianna Galbraith has not been seen since March 8 on the city's northeast side.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen March 8 on the northwest side, officials said.

San Antonio Police say Kianna Galbraith is a 5'2 female with brown hair and brown eyes. She has shoulder length wavy hair and a ear, nose and gum piercing.