Fredrell Richardson was last seen in the 5600 block of Patrick, not far from W. Tidwell and I-45 North.

HOUSTON — Houston police overnight released the photo of a missing child who was last seen in a north side neighborhood.

It’s unknown which direction the child was heading. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts.