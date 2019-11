SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the men who robbed a Wing Stop on the far west side.

Surveillance pictures from the Wingstop at Loop 1604 and Culebra show the men walking in around 11:50 p.m. on October 28.

They showed a handgun during the robbery and demanded money. The two men fled in a light-colored, four-door vehicle.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000.