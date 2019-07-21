SAN ANTONIO — A group of men being kicked out of bars ended with a shooting near downtown, according to police.

A few men were kicked out of the Pegasus Bar for fighting with customers around 3 a.m Sunday. They walked over to Sparky's and attempted to start fights, according to reports.

The bouncer kicked them out of the bar and told them to leave. That's when police said they got into their vehicle, drove up to the bars, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

One man was shot in the back and was taken to SAMC in serious condition.

The suspects fled the scene and police questioned several witnesses.