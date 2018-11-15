SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for three men accused of invading a west-side home and terrorizing a family of five early Thursday morning.

According to BCSO, the home invasion was reported just after 4 am Thursday in the 9700 block of Amber Breeze in a subdivision off Highway 90.

Two adult males and three children were in the home when three masked men wearing hoodies broke into the residence with weapons.

Investigators said one of the residents was assaulted by a gunman.

The three suspects fled the scene in a light-colored Chrysler 300 after the attack, police said. Investigators don't believe anything was stolen from the home.

First responders said the victim refused medical attention.

Police said the residence has a history with drug activity. No arrests have been made at the time.

