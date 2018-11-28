SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man they say threatened a convenience store clerk with a box cutter.

The crime happened the morning of October 20, at the Circle K on San Pedro. Officers say the suspect was walking out with several items he did not pay for when he was confronted by the clerk.

That’s when the thief threatened the store clerk.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest. If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000.

