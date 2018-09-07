A San Antonio man fled the scene after police say he accidentally shot his friend.

Police responded to a call for a shooting on the 5500 block of Culebra Road Sunday night. They say a man accidentally shot his friend.

Police said the bullet passed through the victim’s cheek. The victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

The shooter took off after the incident and police were not able to find him.

The names of the shooter and the victim have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

© 2018 KENS