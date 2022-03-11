Police looking for man involved of theft of three cars from local tire shop

Police say the burglary involved the theft of three customers' vehicles as well as wheels and tires from the store's stock.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man who they say was involved in a burglary of a San Antonio tire shop.

They say the burglary took place in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue, which is near the intersection with Oblate.

The suspect is described as having a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and wears a gray baseball hat with an aqua colored patch with the San Antonio Spurs logo.

If you have any information on this individual, please contact the San Antonio Police departments North Property crime unit at 210-207-2813.

