SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting his wife 3 times, according to an official with the San Antonio Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the 3500 block S General McMullen for a shooting in progress.

According to a witness, a man in a mustang was shooting at a minivan. The witness told police that the woman in the minivan then pulled over into a gated area while the suspect drove off.

The 41-year-old woman, later identified as the estranged wife of the suspect, was reportedly shot 3 times and taken to a nearby hospital; at last check, she was listed in stable condition.

One of the bullets also reportedly hit a VIA bus, an official with SAPD said. No one on the VIA bus was injured.

The shooting suspect ultimately crashed out near Ashby Place. The suspect ran from the scene and police are currently looking for him.

An official with SAPD noted that the man was served a protective order on March 5th and on March 6th he allegedly threatened to kill the woman.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.