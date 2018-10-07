Police are looking for a man they say robbed an I-HOP on I-10 back in May.

On May 17, a man walked into the pancake restaurant and told an employee he wanted to buy a gift card.

When she walked over the register, he told her he had a gun and a bomb. Police say he threatened to kill everyone in the restaurant if didn’t give him the money.

The man took off with the cash, and left the area in a tan or beige car.

If you know who he is or anything about this crime, you could get a reward of up to $5,000. Call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP.

