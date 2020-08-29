Police looking for drivers that ran off after crash on east side

Investigators believe one of the drivers had a small child in their car at the time of the accident because there was a booster seat left inside.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for two drivers involved in a crash on the city's east side Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to the 500 block of Polaris Street around 4 a.m.

According to an official at the scene, officers believe that a black sedan and a silver Chevy Silverado collided at the intersection of Polaris and Dakota.

The crash sent the pickup truck through the fence of a corner house, stopping just inches away from a children's playhouse and a dog in the yard. The crash also caused the black to collide with a parked car.

Both drivers took off from the scene for unknown reasons, a spokesperson with San Antonio Police said.

Investigators also believe that the driver of the sedan may have had a small child in their car at the time of the accident because there was a booster seat left inside.

No other injuries were reported.