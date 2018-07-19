SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man riding a bicycle was hit by a driver who did not stop to make sure he was okay.

The man was reportedly riding his bike along Bandera Road near Woodlawn around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say the bike rider veered into the street and was hit by a car. The driver took off and did not stop to help. The bike rider was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say they have no description of the car that hit the bike rider. They are looking at surveillance cameras and traffic cameras in that area.

