Police looking for driver responsible for hit-and-run after finding pedestrian unconscious

The victim was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a driver they say hit a man and left the scene.

Around 1:30 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to Foster Road and I-10 to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, police said.

According to police, a man was walking across foster road when the driver of a Black Kia Soul hit the victim then fled the scene.

The man was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.