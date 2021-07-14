Police looking for driver responsible for hit-and-run after finding pedestrian unconscious

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a driver they say hit a man and left the scene.
Around 1:30 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to Foster Road and I-10 to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, police said.
According to police, a man was walking across foster road when the driver of a Black Kia Soul hit the victim then fled the scene.
The man was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said they are going to check surveillance cameras from nearby gas stations to try and get a license plate on the suspect vehicle.