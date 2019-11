SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed while walking along an eastside street and the driver has not been caught.

It happened late Tuesday night near W.W. White Road and I-10.

Police believe the man was walking along the access road of I-10 when he was hit by a car. Officers say he suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

Police are looking for the driver who did not stop to help, who will face charges, once caught.

If you know anything about this crime, please call police.