Police looking for driver following hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the driver they say hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Broadway and Elmira early Saturday morning.
According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the intersection around 1 a.m. At the scene, they found a man in his 40s unconscious, lying down in the street.
The man was quickly taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
According to an officer at the scene, witnesses said that they saw a white pickup hit the man as he was crossing Broadway.
No arrests have been made as police are still looking for the driver.