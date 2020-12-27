Police looking for driver and passenger after rollover crash downtown

SAN ANTONIO — First responders found a debris field of shattered guardrail scattered across the highway and a crashed pickup truck, but they didn't find any crash victims.
It happened downtown near the Alamodome just after midnight Sunday morning.
Witnesses told police they saw the truck crash into the barrier and roll over onto its side and then they saw at least two people run from the truck. Police scoured the area on the ground and from the air to make sure the crash victims weren't nearby and needing medical help.
There's no word on whether anyone will face charges related to the crash.