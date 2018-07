SAN ANTONIO — Police say a suspect robbed a San Antonio Cracker Barrel early Monday morning.

The suspect reportedly forced his way into the back door of the Cracker Barrel at Southwest Loop 410 around 6:20 a.m. as the staff was opening the restaurant for breakfast.

The man had a gun and got away with cash from the business. The man also took an employee’s phone as she was trying to dial 911.

Police say he took off on foot and has not been found. No one was hurt in the robbery.

