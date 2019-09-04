SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police were called out to Stagecoach Lane for a robbery around noon Tuesday. A family member showed up to the home after the homeowner never showed up to work. The woman was dead in her living room.

Police believe the woman in her 50s was killed by thieves who then took her car. San Antonio police tweeted a picture of a car similar to the one that was stolen.

It is a beige 2016 Honda Accord with license plate JWC2803, police said. No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (210)-224-STOP.