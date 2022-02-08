SAPD continue search for motive in gym shooting

Victim's name has not been released.

SAN ANTONIO — A 32-year-old man remains jailed under a $250,000 bond, charged with the murder of another man at the LA Fitness on Blanco Road Monday evening.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

San Antonio Police said Jessie Marquis MacWilliams walked into the gym just before 7pm and shot the victim in the head.

While medics pronounced the victim deceased, police found MacWilliams nearby and took him into custody.

Police said the murder weapon was recovered at the scene, but they did not speculate on what the motive for the murder might be.

This is not the first time police have investigated a murder at the location.

In July 2021, 24-year-old Orlando Stuart died after police say he was ambushed while leaving the facility.

At the time, police said an argument inside the gym spilled over into the parking lot as Stuart tried to leave.

Just a few hundred yards away from the gym, there was a double murder on the access road of Loop 410 at Blanco Road on June 12.

Castle Hills Police said two women died and another was critically wounded when someone fired about 50 rounds at their car around 5:20am.

Investigators have not made any arrests in that case, although they say they are awaiting results from a search warrant on cell phones that may yield some clues.

A review of crime data on the San Antonio Police Department website reveals that there have been a few calls for violent crime during 2022 in the general area.

The "LexisNexis Community Crime Map" is a searchable database that allows users to filter information and search for crimes based on geography or type.

2022 data shows there have been several calls for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and family violence.

Police said with regard to the latest incident, the investigation continues and anyone with information is urged to call.