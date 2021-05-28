Five suspects stole more than $300,000 worth of stuff from storage unit, police say

The suspects got away with two large safes with more than 15 weapons, jewelry and "sentimental items".

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for five people who were involved in the theft of more than $300,000 worth of weapons, jewelry and other items from a storage center.

On Friday, March 12, the five suspects broke into a storage unit at Extra Space Storage on Highway 281, according a Crime Stoppers release from SAPD. The suspects got away with two large safes with more than 15 weapons, jewelry and "sentimental items". Police say the total value of the stolen items was more than $300,000.

The suspects reportedly used a rental U-Haul to remove the stolen safes. Police are looking for three men and two women in this case. Investigators released several surveillance photos in hopes that the public can help identify them. You can see the photos below:

Police looking for 5 suspects who stole more than $300K worth of items 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Please call 224-STOP if you know anything about this crime.