Police try to identify body found in 2020; digital image shows what she may have looked like

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking to identify a body that was found on the city's southeast side in 2020.

On Nov. 4, a body, who the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says is most likely a woman between the age of 20 to 40-years-old, was found in the 6200 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

The woman was approximately 5'3" - 5'7" with brown wavy hair. A forensic artist with the Texas Department of Public Safety created a digital rendition of what she may have looked like: