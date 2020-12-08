Police led on high-speed-chase with child in the backseat

It all started when an officer attempted to help a man lying in the street. Then the officer was approached by suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — A child winds up a passenger in a high-speed-chase when an officer's attempt to help a man lying in the street doesn't go as planned.

The incident took place around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on Maiden Lane near the intersection of Lark Avenue on the city's west side.

San Antonio Police said an off-duty North East Independent School District officer found a man lying in the middle of Maiden Lane, so the officer called police.

While the NEISD officer was helping the man, three to five suspects went up to the officer and fired shots in the air. Then the suspects took off.

Police said the officer was not injured. The man that was assaulted by the group of suspects was described as "badly beaten" and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The NEISD officer told dispatchers what happened, then SAPD found the suspect driver. The suspect then lost control of the car while speeding.

The suspect crashed into another driver's car near Hortencia and Groff Avenue. The owner of that vehicle, identified as Mario Arrambide, is said to be okay.

"I was just sitting in my truck, just got off, 20 minutes off. Man came zooming down the street, hopped a curb, hit my truck. It's totaled. I've had it since junior year. It was my baby. And now it's gone. Thank God I'm alive. I always thank God. I hope this changes me as a person," said Arrambide.

Police took the suspect into custody. But when the suspect's car crashed, they found a woman and child inside who did not sustain any injuries.

As for the owner of the vehicle the suspect crashed into, a GoFundMe has been created to help him get a new car to get to work. You can donate here.