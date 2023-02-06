Young girl found injured in street dies, police investigating as homicide

Corpus Christi Police were called just after 3 a.m. Friday to a home on Pennine Way and found a juvenile with serious injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young girl died Friday morning after Corpus Christi Police Department officers found her with serious bodily injuries at a home along the 3800 block of Pennine Way, Corpus Christi Police confirmed.

Officers were called to the South Side home at around 3:09 a.m. Friday when a homeowner getting ready for work walked outside, saw the girl and called police.

Officers arrived on the scene with medics.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Officers said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi Police Department spokesperson Sr. Ofc. Antonio Contreras said detectives were canvassing the area for information.

"Detectives will do their thing, comb the area, contact any witnesses, still go door to door and just maybe try to locate surveillance video, things like that," he said. "So, it's still in it's early stages and that's why they're out here right now and they're not leaving anytime soon."

Alana Manrow lives a few streets down from where the child was found.

"I was in complete shock, it still gives me chill bumps," Manrow said. "I mean, all of my neighbors are, are friendly. You wouldn't ever suspect that something like that would happen."

Manrow says she walks and rides her bike in the same area and has always felt safe. She recently put Ring cameras all around her house and hopes someone closer caught something on video that can help the investigation.

A mother herself, the incident hits close to home. She said the incident also makes her worry for those she cares about.

"It breaks my heart so much for her, her family, and it worries me, like I said, for my own children and my friends' children and it's just, it's a scary world these days you, you, you never know," Manrow said.

Police are not releasing neither the age nor the identity of the victim, but police are calling it an isolated incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call police at 361-886-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).