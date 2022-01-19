x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigating west side apartment shooting

Police are trying to figure out what happened after a person was shot in the thigh and narcotics were found beneath the apartment balcony.

SAN ANTONIO — A person was shot in the thigh Wednesday morning, and police are trying to piece together what happened, authorities say. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Culebra Creek Apartment Homes on the west side. 

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the shooting and found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Police said they are receiving conflicting stories surrounding the shooting and the victim is not cooperating. Police also said they found a bag of narcotics underneath the apartment balcony which they believe could have played a role in the shooting. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Hundreds evacuated due to Bastrop fire; Cowboy Breakfast postponed | KENS 5 News Now