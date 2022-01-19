Police investigating west side apartment shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A person was shot in the thigh Wednesday morning, and police are trying to piece together what happened, authorities say. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Culebra Creek Apartment Homes on the west side.
The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the shooting and found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Police said they are receiving conflicting stories surrounding the shooting and the victim is not cooperating. Police also said they found a bag of narcotics underneath the apartment balcony which they believe could have played a role in the shooting.