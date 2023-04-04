Police investigating two separate stabbings on west side Monday

Both victims ended up in the hospital, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police were busy responding to two separate stabbings late Monday evening, with both victims ending up in the hospital.

The first happened just before 10 p.m. on the west side of town in the 8100 block of Golden Harvest near Grissom Road.

Police say they were called after an argument between a man and woman escalated, and the woman stabbed the man in the back, as well as cutting his arms.

She was detained by police and is being questioned.

The male victim was was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Detectives say they’re still looking into what happened.

A second stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on South Nueces near Guadalupe. This time, it involved an argument between two women.

Officials say they had been called out to that west-side neighborhood earlier in the day after they received reports that two women were fighting in the street.

Police say they were called back to the scene after receiving calls about a stabbing.

Witnesses tell police the same two women were fighting again on El Paso Street when one of the women stabbed the other one.

Police say the victim is in her 30s. She was taken to the hospital, and at last check, her condition was stable.

SAPD is still looking for the suspect in that case.

This is a developing story.

