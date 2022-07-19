Police investigating after two men shot in drive-by

One of the men was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while the other man was taken in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are trying to figure out who may have shot two people in a drive-by that happened on the southwest side Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m., SAPD responded to Moon Valley in off of Medina Base Road for the shooting.

Police say when they responded to the call, they found two men shot in the upper body.

They say the two men had been standing near the street when a black truck pulled up to them and fired several shots at them --- both of the men were hit.

The victims said they did not recognize the shooters or the truck the suspects were driving, so as of now, it appears the shooting may have been random.