Police investigating smash-and-grab at northside jewelry store

When police arrived to the scene, they found smashed windows and cabinets thrown to the ground.

SAN ANTONIO — A business owner and police are trying to figure out who's behind a smash-and-grab at a jewelry store on the city's north side.

On Wednesday around 4:50 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 West for a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shattered window and cabinet displays tossed on the ground.

The city of San Antonio said the case remains under investigation. This story will be updated when more information is received.

