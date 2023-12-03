Police investigating shooting that spans two locations

Shell casings were found at one westside location and a victim was found at another, a few blocks away.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting that spans two westside locations.

Police say it started just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, when officers responded to a shooting in progress call in the 1000 block of Frio City Road.

Shell casings were discovered at this first location. The second location is in the 600 block of Merida, which is several blocks away.

That was where they say they saw a victim being treated by EMS.

An officer at the Frio City Road location says they are linking the two scenes but they didn't say much else, as detectives try to figure out what happened.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.