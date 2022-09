Several suspects were found and several detectives are on scene investigating the shooting, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot south of downtown Wednesday morning, police say.

At 10:49 a.m. San Antonio Police responded to the 600 block of Labor Street for a reported shooting.

Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. Several suspects were found and several detectives are on scene investigating the shooting, police say.