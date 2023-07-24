Police investigate possible kidnapping on the west side

Officers surrounded the home in the 1300 block of Dahlgreen after they got a call from two men saying they were being held against their will.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a possible kidnapping at a home on the west side Wednesday morning.

When officers got there, they found the two men and took them to SAPD headquarters and began searching for a man they believe could be involved.

They said the man could be hiding in the house, but that is still not certain. Officers said they had no plans to call for S.W.A.T. team.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

