Police investigating homicide in North Austin

Austin PD said Saturday night that officers were investigating a homicide that happened in the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) said officers were investigating a homicide in North Austin on Saturday night.

APD tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that officers were investigating the incident that happened in the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane.

New details shared indicate police were first called to East Yager Lane near the Walnut Creek Greenbelt around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arriving, they found a man who was critically injured.

EMS took the person to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK. However, that response led police to another victim at a nearby park on Blakeney Lane.

That's where they found a man with serious injuries. First responders performed life-saving measures, but the person died.

Police believe the incident was an isolated one. No suspect has been arrested yet. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

