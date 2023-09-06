Two adults taken from home in what police say was a home invasion on southwest side of town

It happened just after 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Mission Bell near Highway 16.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating what they say was a home invasion on the southwest side of San Antonio early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after 6 a.m. to the 3100 block of Mission Bell near Highway 16 for reports of a home invasion.

According to police, the two parents inside the home were taken by two suspects, who then fled from the scene in a white SUV. There were five children inside the home who police say were not harmed.

Police are trying to locate the two adults and are looking through security cameras to try and piece together what took place this morning.

It's being investigated as a kidnapping case at this time.

This is a developing story,

