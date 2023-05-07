Police investigating east-side shooting after young victim found with gunshot wound to arm

The victim is not telling police exactly where he was shot, just that it happened during a fight in a parking lot.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after they found a young man with a gunshot wound on the east side of town late Tuesday night.

SAPD responded to the 800 block of Burnet Street around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officials arrived, they found the young man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The young man would only tell police that he was involved in some sort of altercation in a parking lot, but would not tell them where it happened.

He told police he was trying to get to a hospital when he saw an ambulance and flagged them down for help.

He was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

Police say they will be heading to the hospital to investigate further.

