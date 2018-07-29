SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy at a home on the south side.

Officers responded to a call for a "sudden death" around 12:20 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 200 block of Cantrell, near Pleasanton and Ware Boulevard.

Police say the two-year-old boy was found unresponsive and people in the home provided CPR. The boy was pronounced dead.

Officers say there were at least four other people in the house, including other children.

The boy's cause of death is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Child Protective Services is also investigating.

