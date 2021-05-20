Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in East San Antonio

When police arrived, they said they found a man lying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after man was found dead after being shot overnight in an apparent gathering.

At around 11 p.m. Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the Stanley Ice House located at the 2400 block of East Commerce Street.

When police arrived, they said they found a man lying in the grass with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared that a gathering of some sort had taken place when a fight broke out between the victim and an unknown number of people.

After shots were fired, the suspect or suspects left the scene in a black car, police said.