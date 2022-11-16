Police investigating deadly crash after man hit by 18-wheeler

Emergency workers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler truck on the east side of town Tuesday night.

The fatal accident happened around 9:02 p.m. on Rigsby at Bermuda. Police arrived at the location and found a man of unknown age, unresponsive on the roadway.

Emergency workers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some witnesses told police that an 18-wheeler struck the man, while another witness said that the man was already under the rig and was dragged to the intersection.

Police say there are obviously conflicting witness accounts, but a sergeant on scene says they are working to sort it out.

No other details were provided.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.