Police investigating after dead body found under bridge

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after they found the body of a man underneath a bridge at Elm Street and I-37 Friday morning.

Just after midnight, San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Elm Street for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of a man under the bridge.

Detectives said the incident is being investigated as suspicious and that they're not sure what caused the man's death, but it doesn't appear natural.